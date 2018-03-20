Market Technologies: VantagePoint Software's Lane Mendelsohn Says Increased Adoption of Artificial Intelligence is on Wall Street's Horizon

As Featured Expert for Benzinga Round Table, Mendelsohn Says More Investors Will Discover AI as a Critical Tool to Leverage Volatility, Create Wealth

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2018 / Lane Mendelsohn, Vice President of artificial intelligence (AI) forecasting software VantagePoint, says in a Benzinga expert panel that Wall Street will catch up with other sectors in adopting AI to solve problems and create wealth. VantagePoint, capable of forecasting stock market trends up to three days in advance with up to 86% accuracy, was asked to participate in discussions on how investors and AI can more effectively intersect to create opportunity.

'There is some limited understanding of AI among retail and institutional investors, but actually being able to implement it to solve problems and create opportunities is the real challenge,' Mendelsohn said. 'With nearly forty years of using AI to forecast markets, VantagePoint leads the way in enabling investors to cull vast amounts of data, pinpoint intermarket relativity, and make informed decisions based on predictions that supersede human capability.'

The round table discussion, organized by Benzinga and available in two parts on their website, provides Mendelsohn's perspective on Wall Street's current and future use of AI, challenges for regulators, and whether AI will lead to a reduction in volatility. Mendelsohn was joined by five other AI experts.

'It's our job at VantagePoint - and something we think about every single day - to continuously discover ways AI can solve the problems and unknowns our investors face,' Mendelsohn said. 'Because AI-based indicators must be trained and refined to keep up with the ever-changing financial markets, we invest heavily in research and development, and we know Wall Street is paying attention now.'

Since the 1980s, VantagePoint Software has released several significant updates to achieve 86% forecasting accuracy which is proven in many VantagePoint software reviews. During February's record 1,200+ point Dow drop, VantagePoint's version 10 proprietary intermarket indicators used its global approach to warn customers five days in advance.

A free VantagePoint demo is available at https://www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo/ or by calling 800-732-5407.

About Market Technologies

Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Market Technologies, creator of VantagePoint Software, is a pioneer and leader in trading software research and software development. VantagePoint forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, ETFs and cryptocurrencies with proven forecasting accuracy of up to 86%. Using artificial intelligence, VantagePoint's patented Neural Network processes predicts changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, enabling traders to get in and out of trades at optimal times with greater confidence.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jen Aquilino

Communications Specialist

JenA@vantagepointsoftware.com

SOURCE: Market Technologies