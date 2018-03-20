Training Orchestra to Host Panel on Training Reform at SRH 2018

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2018 / Training Orchestra, the leader in Training Resource Management Systems (TRMS), will host the roundtable discussion, 'Strategies to Implement France's New Training Reform' on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at 10:00 am CET in the Renoir Room at SRH Paris 2018.

This panel discussion will be moderated by Stéphane Pineau, CEO of Training Orchestra. The panelists joining Pineau include Philippe Debruyne of CFDT, Sébastien Lecat of Castorama, Claude Emery of Innov'Way Consulting, and training industry expert Véronique Vagne.

'We are excited to bring together these experienced thought leaders to discuss the best strategies to address this reform, which will have a significant impact on companies, employees, and their customers,' said Pineau.

With over 15 years in the learning industry, Training Orchestra has a wealth of experience in working with partners around the world in regards to training regulations. Training Orchestra offers a unique solution to complete the learning tech stack for organizations relying heavily on Instructor-led Training. Learning professionals can manage the entire training department with Training Orchestra's TRMS and will gain greater ROI from their training investments through precise cost-management, efficient resource use, and real-time reporting and analytics.

Attendees are invited to visit booth A16 during the event to see Training Orchestra in action and discover the ways that their organizations can train more with less via a purpose-built system to manage training operations.

