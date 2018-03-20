Alltemp, Inc.: Alltemp Reduces W Hotel Chicago - Lakeshore Chiller Energy Consumption by 38%

Year-long Field Test Confirms that alltemp(R) Reduced W Hotel's Chiller Energy Consumption by Nearly 40%; Easy-to-Use Refrigerant Reduces W Hotel Chicago Energy Consumption by Nearly 40%

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2018 / Alltemp, Inc. (OTCQX: LTMP) (the "Company"), a developer of proprietary, environmentally friendly refrigerant technologies, announced today the results of its alltemp® L field-testing at the W Hotel- Lakeshore in Chicago, Illinois.

alltemp® refrigerant, alltemp® L, was installed into compressor B of the hotel's 200 ton Carrier chiller, which is designed to cool the 530 room hotel's common area spaces. The COP on compressor B was 0.6 kW/Ton, while compressor A used 0.97 kW/ton, nearly a 40% reduction in compressor energy use relative to R-134a.

The test yielded total average savings of 38%, with measurement and verification services conducted and confirmed by Joe Bilbrey, head engineer at the W Hotel Lakeshore.

"The pronounced W Hotel Chicago performance results further demonstrate the strengths of our alltemp® refrigerant and, by validating our value proposition, the field test demonstrates alltemp's® true capabilities as a drop-in refrigerant replacement for R134a.

"Savings through improved energy efficiencies and equipment wear-and-tear reduction are among our key value cornerstones, and the measurement and verification report should help Alltemp's sales efforts in various industries, including the hospitality and tourism sectors," said William Lopshire, Alltemp CEO.

About the W Hotel Lakeshore

With one of the most spectacular views of Chicago and Lake Michigan, W Chicago- Lakeshore's 520 guest rooms and over 12,000 square feet of cutting-edge conference facilities make it perfect for work and play.

By defying expectations and breaking the norms of traditional luxury, W Hotels, part of Marriott International, Inc., has disrupted and redefined the hospitality scene for nearly two decades.

Marriot operates 30 brands internationally, consisting of over 1.2 million rooms and over 6,200 locations, in 125 countries and territories.

About Alltemp, Inc.

Alltemp, Inc. has developed a proprietary refrigerant technology, after years of research and development, called alltemp®, a proven replacement for many worldwide refrigerants that have detrimentally affected the global environment. alltemp®,'s refrigerants are environmentally friendly, sustainable, and cost-efficient energy solutions for the residential and commercial marketplace. alltemp® refrigerants have broad applications, ranging from Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning ("HVAC"), to refrigeration and foam insulation, to industrial solvents. alltemp® is the ideal solution for replacement of R-407c, R-134a, R-404a, and HCFC-22, better known as R-22, but which is rapidly being phased out in all developed countries due to environmental concerns over its strong effect on the depletion of the Earth's ozone layer. For further information, please go to alltempsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), as well as Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In particular, when used in the proceeding discussion, the words "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, and all other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change at any time, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, the availability of components for and delays in the start of production, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financing, and other risks.

