sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,60 Euro		 -0,30
-2,52 %
WKN: A2H62U ISIN: US8465171002 Ticker-Symbol: SP0 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPARK NETWORKS SE ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPARK NETWORKS SE ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
20.03.2018 | 10:00
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Spark Networks SE: Spark Networks(R) Announces Investor Conference Call to Discuss 2017 Financial Results

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2018 / Spark Networks SE (NYSE American: LOV) will release 2017 financial results on Thursday, April 12, 2018, after the close of the market. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these financial results with the investment community.

Call Title: Spark Networks SE 2017 Year End Earnings Conference Call
Toll-Free (United States): 1-877-705-6003
International: 1-201-493-6725

In addition, the Company will host a webcast of the call which will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.spark.net.

A replay will begin approximately three hours after completion of the call and run until April 26, 2018.

Replay

Toll-Free (United States): 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode: 13677787

About Spark Networks SE:

Spark Networks SE is a leading global dating company with a portfolio of premium brands designed for singles seeking serious relationships. These brands include EliteSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, Silver Singles, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World. Formed in 2017 through the merger of Affinitas GmbH and Spark Networks, Inc., the company has a presence in 29 countries worldwide and is publicly listed on the NYSE American exchange under the ticker symbol "LOV."

For More Information

Investors:
Robert O'Hare
Chief Financial Officer
investor@spark.net

SOURCE: Spark Networks SE


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE