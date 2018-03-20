Herald Finance: 2 Blockchain Stocks Changing Tradition

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2018 / Blockchain technology has taken hold in 2018 with many companies aiming to take advantage of such a breakthrough. The distributed ledger system has attracted companies in all corners of the market for its wide application to numerous sectors. Though the cryptocurrency space has seen its share of consolidation, the blockchain has attracted a more bullish sentiment from people like Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan. He has a positive stance on blockchain, the underlying technology supporting Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies even going as far as stating, "Blockchain is real."

In fact, J.P. Morgan is quite an active participant in the blockchain sector. Despite the feelings on cryptocurrencies, many other companies are adopting blockchain technology to transform traditional industries into cutting-edge marketplaces that are fully trackable and transparent. Two companies who have targeted this technology to evolve certain industries this year have been StartMonday Technology Corp. (OTCQB: STMDF) and Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK).

StartMonday Technology Corp. (STMDF) has its hand in the recruitment and human resources sector. The company's CareerChain is a robust and innovative tool for the HR Industry. StartMonday's Andrew Evans has explained, "CareerChain's blockchain-based technology allows you to encrypt your own data and share how you want, when you want, and with whom you want. If your job history has been verified by your past employers, educators and peers, it has great potential to virtually certify that you are presenting facts, not fiction, to prospective employers. This has real value in today's competitive hiring environment."

StartMonday is a recruiting platform for hospitality and retail designed for Mobile Generation candidates and fast processing by recruiters - CV and video applications, real-time text chat, web & mobile apps... all plugged into your own careers page and employer brand.

Eastman Kodak Company has long been focused on imaging but that has now evolved with the advent of blockchain technology. The company recently chose to enter the digital currency arena by offering a token, KODAKCoin, which powers the KODAKOne platform created using blockchain technology.

"KODAKCoin allows participating photographers to take part in a new economy for photography, receive payment for licensing their work immediately upon sale and sell their work confidently on a secure blockchain platform," Eastman Kodak and its technology partner WENN Digital have said.

Shares of KODK have been climbing in recent sessions that have followed a more positive outlook on 2018 guidance from the company.

