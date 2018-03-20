Finance in developing countries: Economics teaches that capital flows from where it is in surplus to where it is in demand. But that is not the case with renewable energy. The biggest pots of institutional capital in advanced economies are not shifting to developing ones. It is time to take a hard look and develop solutions that resolve this anomaly.In 2017, $333.5 billion was invested in clean energy, 3% higher than 2016. Solar investments reached $160.8 billion, 18% year-on-year growth. But more than half of the solar investment was in China. Longer-term trends suggest the share of foreign capital ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...