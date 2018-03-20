

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were slightly lower Tuesday, unable to sustain any upward momentum ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision.



The Fed on Wednesday will likely announce that it has raised interest rates by a quarter point, the first of three modest rate hikes projected for 2019.



Markets will be fixated on whether there is any change to the Fed's assessment of the economy or its rate hike projection.



Some analysts expect the Fed to signal four rate hikes instead of three.



'We expect the FOMC's median rate 'dotplot' to imply four hikes for 2018 (one more than in December) and two for 2019 (the same as in December),' said BNP Paribas.



'We expect Chair Powell to suggest headwinds are turning to tailwinds, and that the Committee will strike a balance between avoiding overheating and bringing inflation to target in his press conference.'



Stocks wobbled this morning after big losses in the previous session.



Gold was down $5 at $1311 an ounce.



