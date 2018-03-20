SloanLED, leaders in light technology for over 60 years, today announces expansion plans to address increased demand in Mexico, and Central and South America. The expansion is driven by customer growth in the petroleum, hospitality and retail signage markets. With a global support network encompassing North America, Europe, Africa and Asia, SloanLED now supports customers in over 50 countries around the world.

SloanLED is partnering with Grupo Espinosa to capitalize on their market expertise and ensure the team is ready to deliver with local sales and distribution support. In Latin America, it is often a requirement that local distribution is used for stocking and shipping. "We are excited to bring SloanLED to our market, providing local support for our customer base," said Jorge Espinosa, owner of Grupo Espinosa.

"We are thrilled to serve the Latin America market and meet their unique needs and challenges. The team we have put in place is part of our overall plan to fuel our global footprint," explained Ervin Cash, SloanLED President CEO. "The Latin America market is growing quickly, and we plan to be the go-to company for their needs."

SloanLED is a pioneer in applied light technology solutions with a vision of enlightening the world. Our mission is to deliver innovative application-based light solutions to our customers in the signage, retail, sporting, hospitality, petroleum, and commercial markets. By working closely with our customers; we design, test, and deliver comprehensive solutions that factor in total cost of ownership requirements, maximize return on investment, and provide a positive experience. We collaborate with our industry-leading partners to leverage technology, focus on research, and continuously improve our organization, processes, and products. For over 60 years SloanLED has provided the best light technology and support, superior technical assistance, and unparalleled customer service. The company is headquartered in Ventura, Calif., with a European office in The Netherlands servicing the rest of the world. More information on our products can be found at SloanLED.com.

