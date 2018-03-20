At the U.S. Embassy in London, Industry Players Will Highlight How X-Analytics Quantifies Cyber Risk

Secure Systems Innovation Corporation (SSIC), a cyber risk management firm with a patented method for measuring and modeling cyber risk, X-Analytics, will today host a compelling dialogue on the application of advanced cyber-risk economics to solve the insurance industry's greatest challenge: how to objectively and accurately measure cyber risk to evaluate risk-mitigation and transfer options.

At the event, SSIC will be joined by renowned experts from leading global insurance carriers, reinsurance brokers, and technology companies to discuss how they are approaching-and solving-cyber-risk challenges. Specifically, they will offer practical approaches to guide cyber-risk transfer and mitigation strategies in the global risk management and insurance field.

WHO: AIG: Garin Pace, Global Head of Cyber Underwriting Capsicum Re: Ian Newman, Partner SSIC: John Frazzini, CEO and President Unisys: Jonathan Goldberger, Vice President, Security Solutions WHAT: "Unlocking the Future of Cyber Risk Management" BACKGROUND: The uncertainty presented by the evolving state of cybersecurity renders understanding and quantifying cyber risk a top priority for many businesses. Within the enterprise, cyber risk is confusing, which results in fear, uncertainty, and a lack of true understanding of the potential economic impact to business operations. As global risk management and insurance industries race to bridge this uncertainty, learn how leading organizations are unlocking growth in the risk-management, cyber-insurance, and cyber-reinsurance markets. WHEN: March 20, 2018 from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM GMT WHERE: U.S. Embassy 33 Nine Elms Lane London, UK SW11 7US MEDIA CONTACT: Brianna Carroll Boyle +1-301-502-9012 bboyle@securesystemscorp.com

About SSIC

Based in the Washington, D.C. area, Secure Systems Innovation Corporation (SSIC) is a cyber risk management firm that informs strategic decision making. Its innovative, patented method for measuring and modeling cyber risk, X-Analytics, objectively expresses the economics of cyber risk. SSIC is changing how executives and boards understand and manage cyber risk. For more information, please visit https://www.securesystemscorp.com

