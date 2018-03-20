The "2018-2022 Europe Hemostasis Diagnostics Market: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK - Market Share Analysis, Country Segment Forecasts, Competitive Intelligence, Instrumentation Review, Technology Trends, Opportunities for Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

This five-country report contains 500 pages, 120 tables, and is designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate business opportunities emerging in the European coagulation testing market during the next five years.

The report explores business and technological trends in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK; provides estimates of the test volume, as well as sales and market shares of leading competitors; compares features of major analyzers; profiles leading market players; and identifies specific product and business opportunities facing instrument and consumable suppliers during the next five years.

Coagulation Tests

Activated Clotting Time (ACT) (1), Activated Protein C Resistance,

Activated PTT (APTT), Alpha 2-Antiplasmin, Antithrombin III, Bleeding Time,

D-Dimer, Factor II, Factor V, Factor V Leiden, Factor VII, Factor VIII, Factor IX,

Factor Ixa, Factor X (Stuart Factor), Factor Xa, Factor XI, Factor XII, Factor XIII,

Fibrin Degradation Products, Fibrinogen, Fletcher Factor/Pre-Kallikrein Factor Activation,

Heparin/Anti-Factor Xa, Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia, Plasmin, Prothrombin Time (PT),

Von Willebrand's Factor Fav/Ag,

Others.

Sales and Market Share Analysis

Sales and market shares of major instrument and reagent suppliers.

Competitive Assessments

Extensive strategic profiles of major suppliers and emerging market entrants.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Comprehensive market segmentation analysis, including:



Hospitals

Commercial/Private Laboratories

Physician Offices

Ambulatory Care Centers

Test volume forecasts for over 40 major procedures, by country and market segment.

Current and Emerging Products

Review of established and emerging procedures.

Comparison of automated and semi-automated analyzers from Diagnostica Stago, Helena, IL, Siemens, Sysmex and other suppliers.

Technology Review

Analysis of current and emerging technologies and their potential market applications.

Comprehensive lists of companies developing or marketing new technologies and products by test.

Strategic Recommendations

Product development and business expansion opportunities with significant market appeal.

Ideal product models with tentative prices and operating characteristics.

Alternative market penetration strategies for instrument and reagent suppliers.

Potential market entry barriers and risks.



