

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rallied Tuesday amid anxiety over Middle East relations and diminished output from Venezuela.



Tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia have been ratcheted up in recent weeks, threatening a broader conflict and interruption of supplies from the region.



Russia said today it is committed to seeing its pact with OPEC through to completion. They may even prolong cuts into 2019.



'As soon as the ultimate goal of our deal is achieved -- which is the balancing of the market -- we will start considering gradual withdrawal. That might start to happen starting with the third or fourth quarters.'



'We will act depending on the current situation,' he said.



WTI light sweet oil rose 85 cents to $63.93 a barrel. The U.S. shale boom has put a cap on the oil price rally, however.



U.S. oil inventories data is expected over the next two days. The API's industry report is due this afternoon, followed by the EIA report tomorrow. Stockpiles have been rising over the past three weeks.



