QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services

The gig economy remains one of the quickest growing facets of the overall global economy as society demands more flexibility when it comes to working. Over 57 million people in the United States alone participated in the gig economy just last year, according to Freelancing in America. This number is only expected to rise, creating tremendous opportunities for leading companies to create value through leveraging the surplus of human capital. One industry poised to benefit is that of the restaurant space, with a notable development being the innovation of self-delivery for QSR operators.Mobile ordering is a booming business, with a projected value of $55 billion of the mobile ordering industry by 2022, according to the January 2018 PYMNTS Mobile Order-Ahead Tracker. In addition, 70 percent of consumers have ordered food online at least once in the past year, while 58 percent have ordered a meal through a website or an app. Through third parties and technological advancements, leaders in the space are making headlines by creating substantial value while simultaneously improving operations and efficiency. Active stocks in the markets include: ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY), Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB), The Wendy's Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WEN), Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI).

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) BREAKING NEWS: ShiftPixy's highly disruptive self-delivery proposition for QSR restaurant operators is a big opportunity in the rapidly expanding third-party delivery boom. Scott Absher ShiftPixy's Co-Founder and CEO commented that "when we asked our QSR operator clients why they would surrender their brand, their customer experience and their customer data to a third party and give up their hard-earned revenue the stories tumbled out". ShiftPixy's cutting edge technology and approach to human capital management allows the company a unique window into the daily demands of QSR operators and the ability to extend its technology and engagement to enable this unique self-delivery proposition.

ShiftPixy's new driver management layer for operators in the ShiftPixy ecosystem will now allow clients to use their own team members to deliver a brand intended customer experience. ShiftPixy has taken the compliance, management and insurance issues related to the support of a delivery option and created a turnkey self-delivery opportunity. This first ever approach allows ShiftPixy clients to enjoy the income growth from delivery and preserve their customer experience and their brand. "This changes the game in a big way". Scott W. Absher, ShiftPixy's Co-Founder and CEO stated that "we listened to the pain our operator clients described and saw we could leverage our ecosystem to make it simple for our clients to take on the growth opportunity that self-delivery represents for their business and not give up 30% of their sale to a third-party delivery operator". Read this and more news for ShiftPixy athttp://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/pixy.html



To discover the power of ShiftPixy's self-delivery platform for your restaurant please select one of our convenient webinar timeslots at: https://www.shiftpixy.com/webinars/ Or call at 888-798-9200 to register.

Additional industry related developments from around the markets:

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the leader in connecting people with great local businesses, and Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB), the nation's leading online and mobile food ordering company, announced the successful integration of Grubhub's restaurant network onto the Yelp platform. The combination of Grubhub's unmatched restaurant network and efficient delivery infrastructure with Yelp's large purchase-oriented audience positions us to generate thousands of new diners and millions of orders for Grubhub restaurant partners. Yelp users will be able to order from far more local restaurants, while taking advantage of Grubhub's overall lowest-cost delivery. "By tapping into Grubhub's restaurant network, Yelp now offers users the ability to order from a larger and better selection of restaurants across the country," said Jeremy Stoppelman, Yelp's co-founder and chief executive officer.

The Wendy's Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WEN) closed up .35% on Monday with a volume north of 1.8 million. The company recently partnered with popular designer of luxury sportswear, Don C., to launch its first-ever streetwear collaboration. "I'm excited to collaborate with Wendy's," said Don C. "I'm from Chicago, where being fresh is way of life, so I'm excited to team up with an iconic brand that values staying fresh as much as I do." Wendy's fans will be able to win items from this exclusive collection through giveaways on social media, local stops at regional tournaments and during the Final Four weekend in San Antonio. Read more here: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/wendys-rewards-fans-picking-fresh-170700487.html

YUM! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) news: After much anticipation from loyal customers nation-wide, Yum! Brands' subsidiary Pizza Hut Canada is launching its first loyalty program, Hut Rewards, this month on March 12, 2018. Hut Rewards makes customer loyalty simply. With five consecutive online orders of $10.99 or more, members will receive a free two-topping medium pizza. "We're thrilled to be launching this program digitally, forging ahead in our commitment to making the best tasting pizza more accessible to Canadians," said Jason Cassidy, Brand Director, Pizza Hut Canada. "This is going to make it easier for customers to get the innovative recipes they know and love, like the original pan pizza and stuffed crust, by simply signing up online or through our mobile app." Read more here: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/pizza-hut-canada-launches-loyalty-131500345.html

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is building the first airport location of its Bahama Breeze Island Grille brand. The Orlando, Fla.-based company, which also owns the more widespread Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse and Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen concepts, is constructing the first airport version of the Caribbean-style concept in the Orlando International Airport's Terminal B. "Bahama Breeze is delighted to bring a taste of the islands to Orlando airport," said Kristin Colville, spokesman for the Darden division, in an email. "The location of this newest outpost requires unique operating capabilities, so we're partnering with HMS Host, one of the leading airport food service operators." Darden has worked with HMS Host and Hojeij Branded Foods for franchised U.S. airport units of its LongHorn brand.

