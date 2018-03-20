The "2018-2022 Europe Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK Market Share Analysis, Competitive Intelligence, Technology Trends, Opportunities for Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This five-country study contains 1,128 pages, 136 tables, and is designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate emerging opportunities in the infectious disease molecular diagnostics market during the next five years.
Report Highlights
Business and technological trends in major markets:
- Five-year test volume and sales forecasts
- Market shares of leading competitors
- Feature comparison of major analyzers
- Strategic profiles of leading market players and start-up firms developing innovative products
- Specific product and business opportunities for instrument and consumable suppliers
The infectious disease molecular diagnostics market is one of the most rapidly growing segments of the in vitro diagnostics industry. The next five years will witness significant developments in reagent systems and automation, as well as the introduction of a wide range of new products that will require innovative marketing approaches. The rate of market penetration into routine clinical laboratories, however, will depend on the introduction of cost-effective and automated systems with amplification methods.
In order to successfully capitalize on the opportunities presented by the infectious disease molecular diagnostics market, many companies are already exploiting new molecular technologies as corporate strategic assets, managed in support of business and marketing strategies. Integrating new technology planning with business and corporate strategies will be one of the most challenging tasks for diagnostic companies during the next five years.
European Market Overview
Laboratories performing DNA sequencing and molecular diagnostic testing for infectious diseases by country and market segment.
Five-year test volume and sales projections by country.
Market Segmentation Analysis
Sales and market shares of leading suppliers of infectious disease molecular diagnostic reagent kits and components.
Five-year test volume and sales projections for over 40 infectious disease molecular diagnostic assays.
A comprehensive analysis of the sequencing market by country and laboratory segment.
- Detailed market segmentation analysis, including review of the market dynamics, trends, structure, size, growth and major suppliers by country.
Product/Technology Review
Comparison of leading infectious disease molecular diagnostic analyzers.
Extensive review of molecular diagnostic technologies, test formats, detection methodologies, trends in testing automation and over target/signal amplification methods.
Worldwide listings of companies, universities and research centers developing new molecular diagnostic technologies and products.
Competitive Assessments
Extensive strategic assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, collaborative arrangements and new technologies/products in R&D.
Comprehensive listings of companies developing and marketing infectious disease molecular diagnostic products, by test and application.
Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations
Specific new product development opportunities with potentially significant market appeal during the next five years.
Design criteria for new products.
Alternative market penetration strategies.
Potential market entry barriers and risks.
Business planning issues and concerns.
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott
- Agilent Technologies
- Arca Biopharma
- Beckman Coulter/Danaher
- Becton Dickinson
- Biokit
- bioMerieux
- Bio-Rad
- Biotest
- Cepheid
- CellMark Forensics/LabCorp
- Decode Genetics
- Diadexus
- Enzo
- Exact Sciences
- Fujirebio
- Grifols
- Hologic/Gen-Probe
- Illumina
- Kreatech/Leica
- Li-Cor Biosciences
- Monogram Biosciences/LabCorp
- Myriad Genetics
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
- Perkin Elmer/Caliper
- Proteome Sciences
- Qiagen
- Roche
- Scienion
- Sequenom
- Shimadzu
- Siemens
- Takara Bio
- Tecan Group
- Thermo Fisher
