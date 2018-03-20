Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2018) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") would like to provide an update on the Company's ongoing activities on the Great Northern Peninsula in Newfoundland. The Company has acquired two large land positions by staking: the GNP black shale gold property and the Cape Eagle property. Both projects are mapped by the Newfoundland government as having similar geology to that of White Metal Resources Corp's new discovery where they recently announced highly anomalous gold values from their Gunners Cove Project over approximately 15 square kilometres in sedimentary black shale units (see White Metal Resources Corp. PR dated November 20, 2017). In addition, Benton's Cape Eagle project is tied directly to the east of Altius Minerals Corp's new Sail Pond lead, zinc, copper, silver and gold discovery where Altius obtained grab samples up to 2,030 gpt Ag, 7.08% Cu, 9.40% Pb, 2.54% Sb, 0.46 gpt Au and 944 gpt Ag, 5.24% Cu, 7.6% Pb, 2.32% Zn, 0.30gpt Au (South Zone) and 803 gpt Ag, 3.58% Cu, 0.11% Pb, 1.04% Zn, 0.92% Sb, 0.17 gpt Au (North Zone) (see Altius web site).

Benton has received all permits necessary to complete the airborne time-domain electromagnetic (EM) and magnetic (MAG) geophysical survey and the equipment has been mobilized. The survey is expected to commence within a few days, weather permitting.

The geophysical data will assist the Company in better understanding and delineating structural and stratigraphic features which might host gold, and minerals of interest. Benton is planning an exploration program to evaluate the targets generated by the airborne survey to begin in late May.

In addition, Benton holds multiple high grade gold projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's web site. Most projects have an up to date National Instrument 43-101 report available. Interested parties can contact Stephen Stares from the contact below.

Clinton Barr (P.Geo.), V.P. Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., is the qualified person responsible for this release has prepared, supervised the preparation or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

