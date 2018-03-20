Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2018) - Global UAV Technologies Ltd. (CSE: UAV) (OTC: YRLLF) (FSE: YAB2) (the "Company" or "Global UAV"), a leader in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV") industry, is pleased to announce that it has received a total of CAD $1,117,100.00 from the exercise of all warrants set to expire on March 6 and March 17, 2018.

James Rogers, President and Director stated "With over $1 million in treasury, Global is well positioned to continue the rapid growth we've experienced in our first year of operations as a UAV focused company. In the past few months we have been able to expand Global UAV divisions by signing a Letter of Intent to acquire Aerial Imaging Resources in addition to hiring additional employees to meet the demand for services throughout our divisions. The recent exercise of warrants has helped strengthen the Global UAV foundation to meet those demands and expand into new emerging markets."

With the recent exercise of these warrants the Company has 2,531,646 warrants remaining at an exercise price of $0.12 which were issued to accelerate the purchase of the UAV assets from Pioneer Exploration (see news release dated October 4, 2017). These warrants are set to expire in October of 2022.

Global UAV to Attend AUVSI XPONENTIAL Conference in Denver, Colorado

Global UAV will be exhibiting within the Government of Alberta's pavilion at The Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International AUVSI XPONENTIAL show in Denver, Colorado on May 1-3, 2018. AUVSI XPONENTIAL offers the opportunity for more than 8,500 industry leaders and forward-thinking users, from both the defense and commercial sectors, to learn the latest on policy, business use cases and technology applications in the UAV sector. The Government of Alberta, in cooperation with the Consulate General of Canada in Denver, is supporting companies including Global UAV, in the Alberta Pavilion at AUVSI XPONENTIAL. AUVSI is the world's largest non-profit organization exclusively devoted to advancing the global unmanned systems and robotics community.

About Global UAV Technologies Ltd.:

Global UAV Technologies is a leader within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV") sector. Through its wholly owned divisions - Pioneer Aerial Surveys, High Eye Aerial Imaging, UAV Regulatory Services, and NOVAerial Robotics - Global UAV Technologies provides a full spectrum of UAV-based services and products including manufacturing, service provider and regulatory divisions.

Global UAV Technologies will continue its growth through expanding the business of its current divisions and the continued evaluation of potential acquisitions with the goal of creating a consortium of businesses that, when fully integrated, will cover all aspects of the UAV industry.

