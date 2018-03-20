Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2018) - Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV: RYR) ("Royal Road" or the "Company"), a gold and copper focused mineral exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that, through its wholly owned Nicaraguan subsidiary, Nicaza S.A., it has entered into a collaborative agreement ("The Collaboration Agreement") with Nicaraguan environmental Non-Governmental Organization, the Centro de Entendimiento con la Naturaleza ("The CEN").

The CEN is one of Nicaragua's largest and most well-regarded Non-Governmental Organizations that, throughout its 33-year history, has conducted collaborative work and developed successful practices in favor of conservation and the restoration of ecosystems. The CEN coordinated the Inter University Commission for the Eradication of Mercury and the Restauration of Ecosystems in Nicaragua and also coordinated the Collaborative Management Committee of the Macizo de Peñas Blancas Nature Reserve which is part of Nicaragua's Bosáwas Biosphere Reserve.

The Collaboration Agreement provides for Royal Road and the CEN to work together to design and implement inclusive strategies involving different stakeholders in the Company's areas of influence and allowing the parties to put into practice, effective methods to protect biodiversity, water sources and soil. Under the terms of the Collaboration Agreement, the CEN will provide socio-environmental advice and Royal Road will ensure best-practices and favorable conditions for the execution of jointly-developed socio-environmental strategies.

Jenny Arias, Royal Road's Executive Director for Responsible Development said, "We believe that truly responsible exploration and mining can help relieve rural poverty and provide the educational and financial means for effective conservation and the restoration of ecosystems. We are excited by our agreement with the CEN and look forward to working with them on innovative solutions to the many problems facing communities and the environment in Nicaragua."

