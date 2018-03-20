

LOS ANGELES (dpa-AFX) - TPG Pace Energy Holdings Corp. (TPGE), an energy-focused special purpose acquisition entity led by former Occidental Petroleum Corporation CEO Steve Chazen, announced it has entered into definitive agreements with certain funds managed by EnerVest, Ltd to acquire the oil and gas assets within EnerVest's South Texas Division for about $2.66 billion in cash and stock.



As part of the transaction, TPGE and EnerVest are partnering to create Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, a new company led by Chazen who will serve as Magnolia's full-time Chairman, President and CEO. EnerVest will retain a significant ownership stake in Magnolia.



The transaction is subject to approval by the TPGE shareholders and other customary closing conditions, and the new company will trade on the NYSE under a new ticker upon closing, which is expected to occur late in the second quarter of 2018.



PGE entered into definitive agreements to acquire EnerVest's South Texas Division for approximately $2.66 billion in cash and stock. Upon the closing of the business combination, the company will be renamed Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation. The company will largely be equity financed as TPGE anticipates $300 million of funded debt at closing alongside a $550 million undrawn credit facility. EnerVest will receive approximately $1.2 billion in cash at closing and will retain roughly 120 million shares of common stock.



In connection with the transaction, TPGE has entered into agreements to raise about $330 million through a private placement of roughly 33.0 million shares ($10.00/share) of Class A common stock.



In addition, Chazen and certain TPG executives will personally subscribe for an additional $25 million investment on the same terms. The private placement is expected to close concurrently with the transaction. The public float after giving effect to this private placement is expected to be approximately $1 billion. Assuming no redemptions of TPGE public shares, the EnerVest funds will own 51% of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Magnolia immediately following the closing, the TPGE public investors including the PIPE will own 43% and the remainder will be owned by TPG.



Upon closing, Magnolia will maintain a seven person board, which will include Steve Chazen as Chairman, two appointees named by each of TPGE and EnerVest and two additional independent directors.



