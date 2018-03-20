Trustonic Earns Recognition from Frost & Sullivan as a Product Line Leader in the IoT Security Industry

Trustonic's product line addresses customers' security concerns in an effective, economical, and scalable manner

SANTA CLARA, California, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the Internet of Things (IoT) security industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Trustonic with the 2018 North American Product Line Leadership Award for being a leading provider of embedded security solutions for mobile and IoT devices.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/655798/Trustonic_Award.jpg

"Trustonic's product line offers customers end-to-end solutions that ensure connected devices are legitimate, identifiable, and protected at all times," said Vikrant Gandhi, Industry Director at Frost & Sullivan.

Trustonic offers the Trustonic Secure Platform (consisting of the Kinibiand Kinibi-M secure OS), device identity (ID) management, and the Trustonic Application Protection solutions to help secure applications running on connected devices. Features on these solutions include:

The Trustonic Secure Platform 's Kinibiand Kinibi-M secure OS delivers hardware security for critical applications and enables critical OEM and third-party applications to execute in a highly secure, hardware-isolated environment with no impact on application or device performance.

's Kinibiand Kinibi-M secure OS delivers hardware security for critical applications and enables critical OEM and third-party applications to execute in a highly secure, hardware-isolated environment with no impact on application or device performance. The Trustonic Application Protection solution enables developers to develop secure applications that can be deployed across the fragmented mobile and IoT device environments using a common API set. This means applications only need to be created once and can then be deployed automatically utilizing the best security available (at the time of use) based on the device's particular capabilities.

As an integral part of its solutions, Trustonic embeds a Root of Trust in each device. This is a per-device key to enable lifetime validation of the device identity and its security software. It helps device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to validate the authenticity of device components and to gain visibility into various service parameters or device life cycle stages.

Trustonic's product line strategy delivers open access to innovative and high-performance hardware device security features through its Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) with zero extra hardware component costs for clients. Trustonic continues to aggressively invest in new product enhancements to support its long-term growth strategy and ensure that customers of all sizes receive high-quality service and support.

"By offering open, scalable access to hardware device features for multiple value chain participants, Trustonic has emerged as a leading provider in connected device security," said Vikrant.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a comprehensive product line that caters to the breadth of the market it serves. The award recognizes the extent to which the product line meets customer base demands and the overall impact it has in terms of customer value and increased market share.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Trustonic

Trustonic is a venture formed in 2012 by blue chip leaders in the semiconductor industry (ARM) and digital security (Gemalto). Trustonic's mission is to protect, enrich and simplify people's digital lives by enabling optimum security on all smart connected devices and associated services and applications. Trustonic has already pioneered the adoption of advanced Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) security technology into the world's leading mobile devices, such as those from Samsung, Vivo, OPPO, Xiaomi, LG, Meizu and Gionee, and has working solutions today underpinning Samsung Knox, Samsung Pay, Alipay and Symantec VIP.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Ana Arriaga

P: 210.247.3823

F: 210.348.1003

E: Ana.Arriaga@frost.com