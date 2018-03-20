SecurityMetrics' GDPR Defense Helps Businesses with the EU General Data Protection Regulation

OREM, Utah, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Today, SecurityMetrics, a global leader in data security and compliance, announced the release of SecurityMetrics GDPR Defense. Small-to-medium businesses can use GDPR Defense as an everyday portal to address specific mandates of the EU GDPR.

The GDPR becomes enforceable on May 25, 2018. This mandate applies to organizations within the EU, as well as organizations outside the EU that processes personally identifiable information (PII) of EU citizens.

GDPR Defense contains tools to assist with certain GDPR requirements and provides a central location to track, train, and report on those efforts:

GDPR Defense Product Manager Brittany Woodard says, "The GDPR is a complex law to interpret, and we know firsthand the challenges businesses are faced with. GDPR Defense is a simple, straightforward tool that takes some of the guesswork out of GDPR. Organizations will gain awareness of the data they handle and strengthen protections for personal data."

About SecurityMetrics(www.securitymetrics.com)

SecurityMetrics protects electronic commerce and payments leaders, global acquirers, and customers from data breaches and theft. They are a leading innovator in merchant data security, and as an Approved Scanning Vendor and Qualified Security Assessor, have tested over 1 million systems for security and compliance. SecurityMetrics offers PCI level 4 compliance programs, PCI audits, HIPAA audits, GDPR consulting, vulnerability scanning, penetration testing, and forensic analysis. Founded in 2000, SecurityMetrics is a privately held company headquartered inOrem, Utah, USA.

