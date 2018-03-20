Thunderhead Introduces Intent Analyzer: Unrivalled Customer Journey Intelligence Powered By AI

BOSTON, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Thunderhead, the global leader in customer engagement and journey orchestration, announces Intent Analyzer, enabling brands to move beyond customer journey visualizations to uncover an even deeper level of actionable journey intelligence.

Intent Analyzer gives CMOs and CX leaders a richer understanding of customer intent based on a more complex analysis of journey behavior, further enhancing journey orchestration to drive topline growth, reduce cost-to-serve and build customer lifetime value.

Representing the next wave in Thunderhead's pioneering work visualizing and personalizing customer journeys in real-time, Intent Analyzer allows business users to easily anticipate customers behaviour by leveraging proprietary Machine Learning algorithms and visualizations to automate the analysis of billions of customer journey touch-point events. It is an on-demand approach that combines the latest thinking with simplicity, and eliminates the need for costly and time-consuming customer data analysis projects.

Intent Analyzer identifies key opportunities for orchestration, empowering CX and marketing professionals to evaluate proposed journey designs against the customer journeys expected based on its analysis. Using marketing orientated query language, Intent Analyzer gives business users the means to uncover new layers of highly valuable context and behaviour,

"In today's connected digital economy, it's critical for brands to move beyond the rear-view mirror world of traditional digital marketing and be proactive in their ability to anticipate the real needs of their customers." said Glen Manchester, CEO and Founder, Thunderhead. "Our real-time journey visualization has been a step change for CMOs in their mission to deliver seamless customer engagement. Our latest pioneering innovation, Intent Analyzer, enables brands to move beyond customer journey visualizations to uncover a deeper level of actionable journey intelligence, making it possible for CMOs and CX leaders to accelerate the delivery of customer-centric digital transformation at scale. Our mission has been to fulfil the vision of CRM to deliver seamless customer relationships but adapt it for today's real-time always connected omnichannel world."

Introducing Intent Analyzer

To build successful customer engagement a brand must recognize that each customer is on their own unique journey. Businesses have to understand each customer's intent and deliver a seamless flow of individualized and relevant experiences to meet their needs. Using Thunderhead's ONE Engagement Hub with Intent Analyzer enables brands to discover deeper customer insight to drive more powerful journey orchestrations and ultimately richer customer engagement.

Intent Analyzer delivers:

Intent discovery: Understand customer's omnichannel behavior in the context of journeys and identify patterns of customer behavior which reveal their intent.

Engagement Query Language: Allowing business users to easily compose queries that can interrogate omnichannel journey behavior to reveal deeper customer insight and deliver richer and more personalized engagement for more powerful orchestration.

Expanded Orchestration: Identify those orchestrations, or combination of orchestrations that have the most impact on helping customers achieve their goals. Achieved by injecting key insights, propensities, and most valuable personalization into the ONE Engagement Hub.

About Thunderhead

Thunderhead is leading the movement to transform customer engagement, enabling brands for the first time to understand each customer's INTENT and orchestrate personalized journeys for millions of customers across billions of touchpoints, seamlessly and in real-time.

With Thunderhead's ONE Engagement Hub it's now possible for brands to deliver exceptional engagement for every customer across every journey. Across every industry, ONE is driving topline growth, reducing cost-to-serve, increasing customer happiness and building customer lifetime value.

A recognized global leader in the customer engagement market, Thunderhead is headquartered in London and has its development HQ in Boston.

Thunderhead. Customer Engagement just got personal.