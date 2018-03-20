Valby, Denmark, 2018-03-20 14:01 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Valby, Denmark, 20 March 2018 - H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) today announced that at the Annual General Meeting the report by the Board of Directors was adopted and the annual report was approved.



The proposal to distribute a dividend of 61 % of the net profit for the accounting year 2017, corresponding to DKK 8.00 per share, or a total dividend of DKK 1,592 million, was adopted.



Lars Søren Rasmussen, Lene Skole-Sørensen, Lars Erik Holmqvist and Jeremy Max Levin were re-elected to the Board of Directors. In addition, Jeffrey Berkowitz and Henrik Andersen were elected to the Board of Directors. Jens Jesper Ovesen did not stand for re-election. Immediately after the General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected Lars Søren Rasmussen as Chairman and Lene Skole-Sørensen as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors.



The Board of Directors of Lundbeck will hereafter comprise:



-- Lars Søren Rasmussen (Chairman) -- Lene Skole-Sørensen (Deputy Chairman) -- Lars Erik Holmqvist -- Jeremy Max Levin -- Jeffrey Berkowitz -- Henrik Andersen -- Ludovic Tranholm Otterbein (employee representative) -- Jørn Møller Mayntzhusen (employee representative) -- Rikke Kruse Andreasen (employee representative)



After having elected its Chairman and Deputy Chairman, the Board of Directors appointed members for the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Scientific Committee.



Henrik Andersen, Lars Søren Rasmussen and Lars Erik Holmqvist were elected as members of the Audit Committee. Lars Søren Rasmussen and Lene Skole-Sørensen were elected as members of the Remuneration Committee. Jeremy Max Levin, Lene Skole-Sørensen and Jeffrey Berkowitz were elected as members of the Scientific Committee.



The General Meeting approved the remuneration for the Board of Directors for the year 2018.



Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as the company's auditor.



The proposal to give the Board of Directors authorization until the next annual general meeting to let the company acquire own shares of a total nominal value of up to 10% of the share capital was adopted. The purchase price for the relevant shares may not deviate by more than 10% from the price quoted on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S at the time of the acquisition.



The Chairman of the General Meeting was authorised to file for registration the resolutions passed at the general meeting with the Danish Business Authority.



No other business was on the agenda at the Annual General Meeting.



At a Board of Directors' meeting held immediately after the Annual General Meeting the Board of Directors decided to amend Lundbeck's Articles of Association by deleting certain expired warrant programs and authorizations. The updated Articles of Association can be found at Lundbeck's web-page: www.Lundbeck.com.



The Board of Directors



H. Lundbeck A/S (LUN.CO, LUN DC, HLUYY) is a global pharmaceutical company specialized in psychiatric and neurological disorders. For more than 70 years, we have been at the forefront of research within neuroscience. Our key areas of focus are Alzheimer's disease, depression, Parkinson's disease and schizophrenia.



Our approximately 5,000 employees in 55 countries are engaged in the entire value chain throughout research, development, manufacturing, marketing and sales. Our pipeline consists of several late-stage development programmes and our products are available in more than 100 countries. We have production facilities in Denmark, France and Italy. Lundbeck generated revenue of DKK 17.2 billion in 2017 (EUR 2.3 billion; USD 2.6 billion).



For additional information, we encourage you to visit our corporate site www.lundbeck.com and connect with us on Twitter at @Lundbeck.



