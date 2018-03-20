CSP Inc.: CSPi Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services

BOSTON, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSPi (http://www.cspi.com/) (NASDAQ:CSPI) announced today that CRN (http://www.crn.com/), a brand of The Channel Company (http://www.thechannelco.com/), has named CSPi's Technology Solutions (https://www.cspi.com/it-solutions/) division to its 2018 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services. Their offerings help companies navigate the complex and ever-changing landscape of IT, improve operational efficiencies, and maximize their return on IT investments.

In today's fast-paced business environments, MSPs play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN's MSP 500 list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative of these key organizations.

The list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premises and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premise, cloud-based security services.

CSPi's Technology Solutions division was selected not only for its managed services (https://www.cspi.com/it-solutions/managed-services/) technical abilities and its Vital Managed IT Services (https://www.cspi.com/it-solutions/managed-services/vital-managed-services/) customizable offerings, but also for its ability to offer level three escalations and beyond. In addition, CSPi employs a team of highly experienced professional services engineers who support MSP clients with complex technical escalations and additional IT architecture needs.

CSPi's Vital Managed IT Services (https://www.cspi.com/it-solutions/managed-services/) offering is a robust portfolio of services allowing customer to select the plan that best matches their requirements, including:

Vital Monitoring and Management

Vital Managed BackUp

Vital Managed Unified Communications

Vital Managed Security

Cloud Services

Staff Augmentation

"Managed service providers have become integral to the success of businesses everywhere, both large and small," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "Capable MSPs enable companies to take their cloud computing to the next level, streamline spending, effectively allocate limited resources and navigate the vast field of available technologies. The companies on CRN's 2018 MSP 500 list stand out for their innovative services, excellence in adapting to customers' changing needs and demonstrated ability to help businesses get the most out of their IT investments."

"We're proud to have been selected as an Elite 150 managed services provider. It is a testament to not only the commitment we apply to our technical and implementation expertise, but also dedication to our customers," said Alex Muchnik, Director of Managed Services, CSPi Technology Solutions, "A shining example is our deep relationship with Broward College where we are partnering to bring their vision of a state-of-the-art technology cross-campus infrastructure, as well as improve the day-to-day operations. Allowing them to focus on student success and classroom innovation."

The MSP500 list is featured in the February 2018 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500 (http://www.crn.com/msp500).

About CSPi

CSPi (NASDAQ:CSPI) maintains two distinct and dynamic divisions - the High Performance Products, including the Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, and Technology Solutions - with a shared vision for technology excellence. CSPi's cybersecurity solutions protect an organization's critical assets to minimize, or remove, the impact of the inevitable data breach. Our ARIA Software Defined Security platform solves the complexities associated with securing DevOps environments, while our Myricom nVoy Series appliances provide automated breach identification and notification, enabled by the 10G dropless packet capture inherent in our Myricom ARC intelligent adapters. CSPi's Technology Solutions division helps clients achieve their business goals and accelerate time to market through innovative IT solutions and security services by partnering with best-in-class technology providers. For organizations that want the benefits of an IT department without the cost, we offer a robust catalog of Managed IT Services, providing 24x365 proactive support. Our team of engineers have expertise across majors industries, supporting five key technology areas: Advanced Security; Communication and Collaboration; Data Center; Networking; and Wireless & Mobility. For more information, please visit www.cspi.com (http://www.cspi.com/)

