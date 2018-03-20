The two companies have formed a joint holding company which will develop a combination of 50% solar projects with government support and the remaining 50% without subsidies. The current French pipeline includes four PV projects totaling 69 MW.Chinese solar project developer Renesola has announced a strategic partnership with Green City Energy, a subsidiary of German based project developer and financier Green City c.V. to build solar power projects in southern France. The two companies said they will develop a combination of 50% solar projects with government support, in the frame of the current ...

