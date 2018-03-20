Machrihanish Dunes Giving Away Up To $12 Million With "Mach Dunes Million" Hole-in-One Contest

ARGYLL, Scotland, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --The Village at Machrihanish Dunes recently announced the kick-off of the "Mach Dunes Million" hole-in-one contest whereby 12 lucky participants could win $1,000,000 USD. From 15 March through 30 September 2018, individuals who register and play an 18-hole round at Machrihanish Dunes Golf Club will be entered into a set of random drawings that will determine 12 finalists to shoot for the "Mach Dunes Million" on 13 October 2018.

The millionaire-making shot attempts will take place on the picturesque 5th hole at Machrihanish Dunes, a dramatic, 139-yard, par-3 overlooking the mighty Atlantic. Each finalist must be an amateur golfer and will have one (1) shot to make an ace. A successful and verified hole-in-one will land the golfer $1,000,000.

To qualify for the drawing, players must be 18 years of age, pre-register at the Machrihanish Dunes Golf Shop and complete an 18-hole round at Machrihanish Dunes between 15 March through 30 September 2018. Golfers can play as many times as they'd like and will be entered into the drawing each time to be one of 12 potential winners. Finalists will be chosen at random on six separate dates - the last Monday of each month, beginning in April - from the qualified and registered pool of entrants. The two finalists chosen in each of the six drawings will be announced upon meeting contest requirements and confirming a commitment to return to Machrihanish Dunes for the "Mach Dunes Million" hole-in-one contest on 13 October 2018.

"The natural links landscape at Machrihanish Dunes has been crafted by the sea, sand, and wind over countless centuries and is perfectly and naturally suited to the purest form of the game of golf," said David Southworth, Founder and CEO of Southworth Development, an affiliate of which owns and operates The Village at Machrihanish Dunes. "The course was designed to be challenging, and what could be more rewarding that winning $1 million playing a game you love. We look forward to offering a potentially richer future for some lucky golfers."

For a complete review of the full terms and conditions and prizes for this contest, please visit www.machdunesmillion.com. For more information on Machrihanish Dunes and to book your round for the chance to win $1,000,000, visit http://machrihanishdunes.com.

ABOUT THE VILLAGE AT MACHRIHANISH DUNES

The Village at Machrihanish Dunes is a magical seaside resort located in Argyll on Scotland's west coast. One of its highlights is Machrihanish Dunes Golf Club, a GB&I-Top-100 links golf course set hard against the Atlantic Ocean. The 7,082 yard, 18-hole layout, designed by architect David McLay Kidd, was ecologically built to keep as much of the area's natural beauty as possible. In fact, it's the only course ever created on a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) in the U.K. To build in such an environmentally sensitive area, only seven of the parcel's 259 acres were disturbed, namely to build tees and greens. Mach Dunes offers golfers the chance to experience golf the way it began, to create and craft shots just as the golfers of Scotland did centuries ago.

The resort's two historic hotels, The Ugadale Hotel in Machrihanish and The Royal Hotel in downtown Campbeltown, were painstakingly restored and reopened in 2012. Both hotels have earned luxury four-star status, having undergone a rigorous review process by VisitScotland. Since its opening, The Ugadale Hotel has earned a slew of awards, including 'Best New Hotel,' 'Best Golf Hotel,' and 'Best Small Hotel' from the Scottish Hotel Awards and Golf Tourism Scotland, while The Ugadale Cottages have themselves earned the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence. The Ugadale Hotel features 22 rooms and suites, many with stunning golf course and ocean views, the boutique Serenity Spa, a fitness center, and dining options that include The Kintyre Club for more formal dining and The Old Clubhouse Pub for a casual bite. The Royal Hotel offer 23 rooms, all overlooking picturesque Campbeltown Harbour, along with the lively Black Sheep Pub and a fine-dining restaurant, the Harbourview Grille.

ABOUT SOUTHWORTH DEVELOPMENT LLC

Southworth Development is a privately held company that specializes in the development of residential resort real estate communities. Through wholly owned subsidiaries Southworth Golf and Southworth Europe, Southworth is also a leader in the international golf community, having served as owner, manager, consultant or construction manager to dozens of properties throughout the United States, Scotland, The Bahamas, Puerto Rico and The Dominican Republic. Located in Newton, Massachusetts, USA, Southworth was founded in 1991 and currently owns and operates private clubs and residential communities in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Virginia, Scotland and The Bahamas. The properties include: Willowbend on Cape Cod, Mass.; Renaissance on Boston's North Shore; Meredith Bay on New Hampshire's famed Lake Winnipesaukee, Creighton Farms in Aldie, Va. 35 minutes west of Washington, DC; The Village at Machrihanish Dunes in Argyll, Scotland; and The Abaco Club, located on Great Abaco Island in The Bahamas.

