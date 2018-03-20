Copyright Clearance Center (CCC), a global leader in content management, copyright licensing, discovery and delivery solutions, and its subsidiary Ixxus, provider of data systems integration and knowledge engineering experts, today announced their sponsorship and participation in the 2018 London Book Fair. The event takes place April 10th 12th at the Olympia Conference Center in London.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180320005233/en/

CCC and Ixxus will be hosting and participating in talks and events throughout the week, including:

Tuesday 10 April 2018, 11:30 12:30

The Faculty (Stand 7A11), Hall 7, National Hall

Collaboration & Community: The Transition to Open Access

Featuring: Matthew Day, Cambridge University Press; Sven Fund, Knowledge Unlatched; Dr. Danny Kingsley Cambridge University Library; Chris Leonard, Emerald Group Publishing

This panel will assess the state of OA today and lay out a vision for a sustainable and integrated publishing workflow solution that minimizes costs, promotes transparency and supports a range of business models.

Wednesday 11 April 2018, 11:30 12:00

Research & Scholarly Publishing Forum

A Copyright Conversation on the Evolving Role of Rights and Licensing in Publishing

Featuring: Tracey Armstrong, Copyright Clearance Center (CCC); Caroline Boyd, The Copyright Hub

A conversation between two leading figures from the world of copyright on the issues and challenges arising as publishers evolve into technology companies and, likewise, tech companies begin to emerge as publishers.

Wednesday 11 April 2018, 11:30 12:00

The Faculty

Global Copyright Legislation: What you need to know

Featuring: Sarah Faulder, PLS; Roy Kaufman, Copyright Clearance Center (CCC); Ruth Tellis, RightsZone Rights2

Hosted by ALPSP, panelists will provide a roundup of recent and proposed amendments to copyright legislation in the US, Europe and Australia.

Wednesday 11 April 2018, 13:00 14:00

The Faculty (Stand 7A11), Hall 7, National Hall

Small Steps, Giant Leaps: The Digital Transformation Experience

Featuring: Jonathan Brett-Harris, Ixxus; Kathryn Earle, Bloomsbury Publishing; Dr. Junaid Mubeen, Whizz Education; John Newton, Alfresco; Kiren Shoman, SAGE London

A successful digital transformation project will rely as much on redefining and reimagining the experiences of customers, employees and other stakeholders as it does on the underlying solution. This panel will share stories of innovation in publishing, marked by changes in workflow and production as well as in markets and customer habits.

Thursday 12 April 2018, 13:00 14:00

The Faculty (Stand 7A11), Hall 7, National Hall

Aspirations and Anxieties: How Authors See Copyright Today

Featuring: Daniel Hahn, International Dublin Literary Award-winning translator; Nicola Solomon, Society of Authors; Christopher Kenneally, CCC

Tremendous public and policy pressures in the UK, across the EU and around the world are changing how copyright and intellectual property are governed and respected. This panel will explore how authors have responded to the threats and opportunities these changes present. What, in other words, do actual copyright-holders think about copyright?

On Monday, 9 April, CCC and Ixxus will host an invitation-only lunch with BookMachine and a networking reception with Byte the Book. CCC will also be debuting its new workflow tool, Content Kanban. For more information, or a demonstration, visit CCC and Ixxus at Stand 7C16 at the 2018 London Book Fair. To learn more about CCC's presence at the 2018 London Book Fair, go to http://go.copyright.com/london2018.

About Copyright Clearance Center

Copyright Clearance Center (CCC) is a global leader in content management, licensing, discovery and delivery solutions. Through its relationships with those who use and create content, CCC drives market-based solutions that fuel research, power publishing and respect copyright. With its subsidiaries RightsDirect and Ixxus, CCC provides solutions for millions of people from the world's largest companies and academic institutions.

About Ixxus

Ixxus are data systems integration and knowledge engineering experts. Ixxus solutions are trusted by business leaders at the world's leading corporations to accelerate their most challenging digital transformation initiatives. The company's unique expertise in storage, search, content modeling, semantic enrichment, editorial and distribution is applicable to all those who wish to maximize the value of their digital assets. Ixxus is a subsidiary of Copyright Clearance Center (CCC), a global provider of licensing and content solutions that make copyright work. For more information, visit www.ixxus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180320005233/en/

Contacts:

fama PR for CCC

Allison Stokes, 617-986-5010

copyright@famapr.com

or

CCC

Lexie Winslow, 978-646-2480

Public Relations and Relations Analyst Coordinator

lwinslow@copyright.com