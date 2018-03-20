Updated clinical practice guidelines indicate, based upon high-level evidence, there is uniform NCCN consensus that the intervention is appropriate

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) announced today that the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) has updated its clinical practice guidelines to recommend Optune in combination with temozolomide as a category 1 treatment for newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM) in its globally recognized Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines) for Central Nervous System Cancers.

NCCN panel members designated alternating electric field therapy, or Optune, as a Category 1 treatment recommendation for patients with newly diagnosed GBM in conjunction with temozolomide after maximal safe resection and completion of radiation therapy in patients with newly diagnosed GBM.

The updated recommendation follows the publication of Novocure's EF-14 phase 3 pivotal trial five-year survival results in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) in December 2017 The EF-14 five-year survival results demonstrated Optune plus temozolomide significantly improved survival outcomes in patients with newly diagnosed GBM compared to temozolomide alone. A category 1 recommendation indicates, based upon high-level evidence, there is uniform NCCN consensus that the intervention is appropriate.

"Many physicians look to the NCCN Guidelines as the standard resource when determining the best course of treatment for patients," said Asaf Danziger, Novocure's Chief Executive Officer. "The introduction of Optune with temozolomide gives newly diagnosed GBM patients the potential for long-term survival. We believe the updated NCCN guidelines will increase physician awareness, particularly in the radiation oncology and medical oncology communities, helping us to reach patients earlier in the course of this aggressive disease."

Optune has robust real-world evidence in GBM with more than 1,800 patients on therapy as of December 31, 2017 and more than 7,000 GBM patients treated to date. Physicians at more than 700 cancer centers in the U.S. and at more than 1,100 medical institutions globally have been certified to prescribe Optune to newly diagnosed and recurrent GBM patients.

About National Comprehensive Cancer Network

NCCN is a not-for-profit alliance of 27 of the world's leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research and education, is dedicated to improving the quality, effectiveness, and efficiency of cancer care so that patients can live better lives. Through the leadership and expertise of clinical professionals at NCCN Member Institutions, NCCN develops resources that present valuable information to the numerous stakeholders in the health care delivery system. As the arbiter of high-quality cancer care, NCCN promotes the importance of continuous quality improvement and recognizes the significance of creating clinical practice guidelines appropriate for use by patients, clinicians and other health care decision-makers.

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company developing a proprietary platform technology called Tumor Treating Fields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Novocure's commercialized product is approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer and mesothelioma.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit www.novocure.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.

Approved Indications

Optune is intended as a treatment for adult patients (22 years of age or older) with histologically-confirmed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).

Optune with temozolomide is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed, supratentorial glioblastoma following maximal debulking surgery and completion of radiation therapy together with concomitant standard of care chemotherapy.

For the treatment of recurrent GBM, Optune is indicated following histologically-or radiologically-confirmed recurrence in the supratentorial region of the brain after receiving chemotherapy. The device is intended to be used as a monotherapy, and is intended as an alternative to standard medical therapy for GBM after surgical and radiation options have been exhausted.

Patients should only use Optune under the supervision of a physician properly trained in use of the device. Full prescribing information is available at www.optune.com/safety or by calling toll free 1-855-281-9301.

