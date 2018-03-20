The Financial Conduct Authority has underlined its readiness to clamp down on banks' high overdraft charges that disproportionately affect the least well-off. Christopher Woolard, head of strategy and competition, said the FCA's research showed there was a case for "fundamental reform" of unarranged overdrafts. The regulator is carrying out further work before reaching firm conclusions. The FCA said in January that these overdraft fees were high compared with the small sums of money borrowed. ...

