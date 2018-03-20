Ctrack Fleet Management solution ensures safety for one of the UK's largest employers

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), an industry leader in solutions for intelligent mobile enterprises, today announced that Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, one of the largest teaching hospitals in the United Kingdom and Europe, has reported improved efficiency, safety and sustainability after implementing Inseego's Ctrack Fleet Management solution across its mixed-use fleet of service vehicles.

The integration of Inseego's solution enables Leeds Teaching Hospitals to manage and monitor their fleet which provides a range of services including blood collection, transportation of staff and patients and food delivery.

"The Ctrack IoT solution from Inseego has become an important fleet management tool providing added visibility and control over our vehicles, in addition to achieving and maintaining our Van Excellence accreditation by the government," says Walter Pawinski, Facilities Coordinator Logistics Transport at Leeds Teaching Hospitals. "We operate a number of essential and time-critical services, so it is important that we can see the whereabouts and status of our vehicles both historically and in real-time. It also further demonstrates our continued commitment to operating a safer, more efficient and sustainable fleet."

"We are excited to assist Leeds Teaching Hospitals optimize a critical piece of their healthcare service," said Chris Lytle, EVP of Enterprise SaaS Solutions at Inseego. "Our Ctrack solution provides business intelligence related to driver safety, workforce hours of service and route management. Ctrack solution is compliant with the latest government regulations and offers complete visibility from a single portal which ultimately delivers an exceptional customer experience."

Leeds Teaching Hospitals have integrated Inseego's Ctrack Online and Ctrack Mobi2 into their fleet operations across the region. The solution has helped Leeds Teaching Hospitals maintain their UK Fleet Transportation Authority (FTA) Certification, improve customer service and maximize the overall use and health of their fleet.

To learn more about the Inseego solution for Leeds Teaching Hospitals, visit https://www.ctrack.co.uk/news/leeds-teaching-hospitals-enhance-logistics-transport-management-ctrack.html.

