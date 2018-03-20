Technavio's latest market research report on the global sambal market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio analysts, the global sambal market will grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period. A wide range of applications is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Sambal is a spicy Southeast Asian sauce made from chili peppers and a variety of secondary ingredients. As it lacks vinegar, it is low in acidity and has a slightly thick texture. It comes in plastic and glass jars and can be used to add spice and flavor in several dishes. A small amount of this sauce can improve the taste of the food. It is also used as marinade and dips for dishes, soups, mocktails, and cocktails. For example, it is used in margaritas to add a spicy and refreshing taste and in chicken and meat dishes to marinade the meat pieces or as an ingredient.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising demand for preservative and additive-free sambal products as one of the key emerging trends driving the global sambal market:

Rising demand for preservative and additive-free sambal products

The growth in urbanization has directed consumers to adopt convenience food and fast food products. Ready-to-eat meals have become popular among these consumers. Processed food products contain some amount of preservatives and synthetic additives, which can result in health issues. Additives such as artificial colors and flavors are added to make them more appealing. Major health issues that are associated with preservatives are cancer, heart diseases, obesity, cholesterol, diabetes, stroke, infertility, and chronic inflammation. Some preservatives also lead to early aging and weakening of bones.

"Along with taste and convenience, consumers are concerned with the health benefits associated with the products they buy. They are more inclined towards food items, and specially packaged food, that bears a clean label, such as additive-free, no preservation, and natural. Thus, 'no additive or preservatives' is the major product claim in the global sambal market. A major challenge for the market is the presence of food preservatives and additives in sambal, such as boric acid and coloring agents. Therefore, manufacturers are offering their products with claims such as natural and no preservatives or additives," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food

Global sambal market segmentation

This market research report segments the global sambal market into the following products (traditional vegetarian sambal paste and non-vegetarian sambal) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The traditional vegetarian sambal paste segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 55% of the market. The market share for this product is expected to decrease by 2022. The fastest growing product is non-vegetarian sambal, which will account for 45% of the total market share by 2022.

APAC was the leading region for the global sambal market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 55%. By 2022, the Americas is expected to register a growth of nearly 3%.

