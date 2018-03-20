Management Has Over 30 Years Of Experience In The Energy Performance And Energy Efficiency Sectors

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2018) - Ted Konyi, CEO, Smartcool Systems Inc. (TSXV: SSC) (OTC Pink: SSCFF) (FSE: R3W) ("Smartcool" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an Agency Agreement with CoolSave Limited ("CoolSave") in the United Kingdom. CoolSave will lead all sales activity in the UK in concert with our existing sales team and provide sales efforts on a non-exclusive basis in the European market. Newly formed, CoolSave is the collaboration of Matt Sandell and Colin Higgs, two very accomplished participants in the Energy Performance and Energy Efficiency markets in the UK and Europe.

Initially introduced by our UK Sales Director, Nick Weedon, about 18 months ago, Matt and Colin have done extensive analysis of the market opportunity for Smartcool in the UK marketplace and believe that they can bring significant business forward through their extensive existing network of customer relationships.

Ted Konyi commented "I am very excited to be working with these two marketing professionals and their team. Based on the discussions to date CoolSave should bring significant sales momentum to the existing sales team in the UK. Currently the pipeline from CoolSave is growing exponentially. In fact, many of our recent successful client installations are directly a result of introductions by Matt and Colin. Having them on the team should result in unprecedented sales acceleration. This should be viewed as a very successful long term partnership. I am looking forward to working with these highly motivated professionals."

Matt Sandell said "Having become aware of the Smartcool suite of products has lead me to conclude that there is a tremendous opportunity for sales growth with the products. Colin and I thoroughly investigated the successful implementations of Smartcool in existing client environments and concluded that this offering can have significantly greater sales. We feel that this is something we can bring to the Company. We will be focusing on bringing these products to our wide range of existing customers and should have substantial success. Smartcool could become a standard for Energy Efficiency in the commercial environment."

About Matt Sandell and Colin Higgs

Colin and Matt bring with them over 30 years of experience in the energy performance and asset management sectors. Collectively they have a proven track record of business development and project execution in the energy efficiency and renewable technology market sector. Having both operated at Director levels in major private and public sector companies, they see the relationship with Smartcool as a great opportunity to marry together their skill set with a technology that can make a huge impact in the UK energy efficiency market. They look forward to driving Smartcool growth and success in the UK and Europe.

About Smartcool

Smartcool Systems Inc. (TSXV: SSC) (OTC Pink: SSCFF) (FSE: R3W) provides cutting edge energy efficient and energy cost reduction solutions for businesses around the world. The ECO3, ESM and ECOHome are Smartcool's unique retrofit technologies that reduce the energy consumption of compressors in air conditioning, refrigeration and heat pump systems by up to 40%, giving customers a return on investment in as little as 12 months.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements are projections of financial performance or future events. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "estimate" and words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and they are subject to risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include those concerning the belief that the synergies from a strategic merger of these two companies presents a very attractive growth opportunity, its anticipation of significant benefits for all parties including growth in new sales opportunities. These statements are subject to risks that may cause the actual results to be materially different in future periods from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Risks that may prevent or delay the forward looking statements from coming to fruition as anticipated include the availability of working capital, risks inherent in product development, as well as market factors that may increase costs or time to market. It is our policy not to update forward looking statements except to the extent required under applicable securities laws. Further information on the Company is available at www.sedar.com or at the Company's website, www.smartcool.net.

