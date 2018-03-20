Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2018) - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd (CSE: CGN) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, trading under the symbol "CGN". The company is developing a platform technology consisting of a visual stimulus based diagnostic test and artificial intelligence tools to support the early detection and monitoring of cognitive impairment in neurodegenerative diseases.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Cognetivity" in the search box.









Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/

The company will initially focus on dementia in Alzheimer's disease and mild cognitive impairment, a difficult-to-diagnose, "pre-dementia" condition. Its Integrated Cognitive Assessment tool aims at identifying and alerting medical practitioners to difficult-to-identify cognitive changes earlier than is possible in currently available tests.

In the ICA test, several natural images are briefly shown to participants and they are asked to respond as quickly and accurately as possible to indicate whether they've seen a pre-specified image category. Artificial intelligence algorithms are used to cluster test performance in terms of accuracy, speed and image properties.

The company is planning a United Kingdom National Health Service-based clinical trial, due to commence in the first quarter of 2018, with a EU CE Mark application and FDA submission in 2019. Even in specialist memory clinics, diagnoses are expensive and their ability to diagnose early stage disease is limited by the point at which patients are referred.

As the baby boomer generation advances in age, the number of dementia patients will increase

dramatically over the next decades and there is currently a significant number of people with dementia who remain unrecognized in the United States healthcare system.

Management has carried out some analysis on the potential price points for the ICA test's use in Primary and Secondary Healthcare. The per test figure for US Primary Healthcare of $48 per test is based on the current established CPT billing code. For the UK, management forecasts a figure of £10 per test, based on feedback from NHS professionals and is designed to facilitate rapid uptake and multiple repeat tests for at-risk individuals.

Management also forecast the total available market for primary healthcare in the United States and United Kingdom is 270,000,000 tests per annum and rising.

The company raised gross proceeds of $4,167,500 from the placement of 16,670,000 units priced at $0.25 per unit, with each unit consisting of 1 share and one-half a warrant, with each warrant exercisable at $0.35 for 24 months.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.cognetivity.com, call 604-688-9588 or email info@cognetivity.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com