Puration Inc.: Puration Cannabis Infused Beverage Operation Prioritized In Canadian Deal

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2018 / Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) today announced its patented cannabis extraction capacity and corresponding cannabis-infused beverage business has been pushed to the top priority in the previously announced deal in Canada that Puration is working on with North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: USMJ). Together, USMJ and PURA have been developing an opportunity to acquire a grow operation in Canada in advance of the pending nationwide legalization of recreational marijuana expected this coming July. The comprehensive acquisition deal includes PURA establishing and extraction facility and cannabis-infused beverage operation. PURA now expects to close the extraction and beverage operation business in advance of the grow operation acquisition. The extraction and beverage business deal is anticipated to be finalized as early as by the end of this week. The comprehensive acquisition deal remains on track and a letter of intent on the USMJ acquisition of the grow operation remains imminent.

