Subscription rights in Møns Bank A/S will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 27 March 2018. As of the same date, ISIN DK0060133841 (MNBA) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights.



ISIN: DK0060989168 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Møns Bank T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proportion: 2:3 Shareholders of shares in Møns Bank A/S will be allocated 2 subscription rights per share. 3 subscription rights will entitle the holder to subscribe for 1 new share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 27 March - 12 April 2018 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 153058 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook Code: MNBA T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Møns Bank A/S makes a rights issue of 800,000 new shares each bearing a face value of DKK 20. Subscription price is fixed at DKK 100 per share of DKK 20. Subscription period: 3 April to 16 April 2018, both days included.



For further information, please see the prospectus and announcements published by the company.





