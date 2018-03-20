All-in-one automatic vehicle protection and portable power source

Cut down on car washes, save windshields from bird droppings, and never scrape snow or chip ice off windows again with the Lanmodo Pro, the four-season car tent. This all-in-one vehicle protection ensures shelter from intense weather and temperatures of up to 140° fahrenheit.

It not only protects cars or people from harsh weather, but can charge devices with a USB connection such as smartphones, cameras, and tablets. Users can also plug in LED lights, thanks to an in-built lithium-ion battery.

The Lanmodo Pro launches on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo today.

Sleek and Strong

Made of a strong fiberglass base, it is designed to withstand wind speeds upto 30mph and protect from inclement weather including hail and snow. A reflective polyester film protects against extreme heat to keep the vehicle up to 97° fahrenheit cooler on hot days. Available in multiple colors and customizable, this 15 foot tent is large enough to protect sedans, SUVs, dune buggies and more.

Hassle-free setup

Forget bulky, complicated car covers. The Lanmodo Pro is user-friendly with its remote control system and anti-theft straps. A powerful suction base and wind ropes keep it secure no matter the weather.

The initial installation takes just 30 seconds, and it will automatically fold and unfold in only eight seconds. Designed for portability it is lightweight and compact enough to pack in the trunk when not in use.

It can be recharged via the 12v car power outlet in five hours, or a wall outlet in three hours.

All-In-One Travel Companion

Lanmodo has created a range of versatile add-ons, such as additional flaps to create an outdoor canopy, or a stand to transform it into an umbrella. It is also easy to keep devices charged while on the move with the in-built power source with USB port ideal for smartphones, cameras and tablets.

Gaby Lee, Lanmodo's CEO, explains: "We wanted to create something strong and versatile for a car of any size to be protected in harsh and everyday climates."

The Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign kicks off on 20 March with a target of $10,000 to put the device into mass production. It has an SRP of $499 and comes with one year warranty.

Ends

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180320005888/en/

Contacts:

The Honey Partnership for Lanmodo

Honni

Anna Palagi

anna@makehoney.com