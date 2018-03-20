The "2018-2022 Europe Pap Smear/Human Papillomavirus (HPV): France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK Market Share Analysis, Competitive Intelligence, Technology Trends, Opportunities for Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents a detailed analysis of the Pap Smear/HPV testing market in Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK), including clinical significance and current laboratory practice; as well as five-year test volume and sales forecasts by country and market segment.

The report examines market applications of DNA probes, biochips/microarrays, monoclonal antibodies, immunoassays, IT, chromosome analysis, and other technologies; profiles leading suppliers and recent market entrants developing innovative technologies and products; and identifies alternative market penetration strategies and entry barriers/risks.

The cancer diagnostics market is on the verge of explosion, as the researchers approach major technological breakthroughs in tumor diagnosis and therapy, discover new specific antigens, and unlock the mystery of the genetic basis of the disease. During the next five years, the worldwide cancer testing market is promising to be an exciting, dynamic and rapidly expanding field. Anticipated technological breakthroughs will create numerous opportunities for determining genetic predisposition, detecting specific tumors, and monitoring biological response to cancer therapy. The rise in geriatric population will further compound the growing demand for malignancy assays and the rapid market expansion worldwide.

