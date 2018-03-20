Middle East Digital Carrier, Zain Jordan, Signs Partnership Agreement With EQUIIS

ZURICH, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

EQUIIS Technologies, a leader in secure mobile communications for the enterprise, and Zain Jordan, the leading digital carrier in the Middle East, and part of the Zain Group, has finalised their partnership agreement.

The partnership allows Zain Jordan to offer its enterprise clients access to the EQUIIS Secure Enterprise Communications platform. Zain Jordan is now able to provide its enterprise clients the most advanced securely encrypted and compliant communications technology.

This agreement also enables Zain Jordan to use the EQUIIS technology to manage its own enterprise employees, as well as the ability to more effectively control how its internal communications data is stored, accessed and monitored.

"Zain Jordan is delighted to have partnered with EQUIIS Technologies. The EQUIIS technology enables companies and organisations from the public and private sectors to connect securely through mobile phones and Internet-enabled devices, providing a secure application for voice and messaging," said Yousef Mutawe, COO at Zain Jordan. "Having researched the market we discovered that EQUIIS is considered among the safest applications for businesses. We're delighted to now be able to offer our enterprise clients a solution that allows professionals to take back control of their communications whilst remaining secure."



Derek Roga, CEO, EQUIIS, said: "We are thrilled to begin working with Zain Jordan to provide them, and their enterprise clients in Jordan, the most effective and compliant method of secure communications. It is an accepted business reality that enterprise-wide mobile communications is increasingly vulnerable to information leaks and potentially damaging security breaches, meaning that businesses need to act."

He continued, "Progressive organisations, such as Zain Jordan, recognise the challenges, and realise that the right strategy and technology can minimise the risks and deliver a competitive advantage. This is the beginning of an important relationship with Zain, and we're looking forward to evolving our partnership with them further in the future."

ABOUT EQUIIS TECHNOLOGIES

EQUIIS Technologies Switzerland AG was founded by a group of mobile and encryption entrepreneurs and pioneers with a shared history of working with some of the world's largest enterprises and telecommunication operators. EQUIIS has brought to market a cohesive, purpose built end to end secure enterprise communications platform with proven encryption technologies. For a free trial of the EQUIIS Secure Collaboration solution, email: contact@equiis.com. EQUIIS is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland and can be found here: http://www.equiis.com

ABOUT ZAIN JORDAN

Zain Jordan is the leading digital carrier in the region and part of the illustrious Zain Group, and a pioneer of mobile telecommunications in the Middle East.

