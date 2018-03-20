sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

181,50 Euro		+1,63
+0,91 %
WKN: 851143 ISIN: US3695501086 Ticker-Symbol: GDX 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
183,66
184,09
15:14
183,60
184,18
15:13
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CSRA INC
CSRA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CSRA INC33,31-1,45 %
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION181,50+0,91 %