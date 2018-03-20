Bespoke Inc.: AI Comes to Tokyo Station as World's First AI Chatbot Offers Multi-Language Guidance to Tourists

Bebot Concierge Expands from Tokyo's International Airport to Provide a Personal AI Guide to Travelers at Tokyo Station

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2018 / Bespoke Inc. and Tokyo Station City by East Japan Railway Company (TYO: 9020), today announce the latest expansion for its fast-growing Artificial Intelligence (AI) service, Bebot. The AI chatbot is set to launch in Tokyo Station, the prime intercity train hub of Japan's capital, and home of the world-famous shinkansen bullet trains.

Bebot has already launched at Narita International Airport in Japan, as well as in numerous hotels across the country. The launch at Tokyo Station will now allow English and Chinese-speaking users to utilize Bebot as they transfer from the airports to their hotels by train, or if they simply wish to explore more around the extensive Tokyo Station transport and shopping complex.

Bebot can be accessed at Tokyo Station simply by scanning a QR code printed on posters and flyers that will be located around the station. Visitors will be able to find the QR code and use Bebot across all sections of Tokyo Station, including its shops, train station platforms, and bullet trains. Visitors holding Japan Rail Pass vouchers will also be able to access Bebot to help find the exchange centre to receive their Japan Rail Pass.

Tokyo Station's Bebot will not only provide information about Tokyo Station itself, but provide a guide to landmarks, local restaurants and sightseeing spots in the area. A GPS redemption system will allow visitors 3 hours usage of Bebotafter their initial access, and they can redeem access an unlimited number of times, anytime they return to Tokyo Station.

Bebot's AI technology has been developed using both human chat services and AI developed by Bespoke Inc. Users can ask specific questions related to their travel plans by chat, and receive tips, directions and reviews without leaving the chat screen.

First launched in April 2017, Bebot already provides AI-powered concierge services in hotels globally and launched its Narita International Airport service in November 2017.

About Bespoke Inc.

Tokyo-based Bespoke Inc. is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, focused on providing ease of access to information, local recommendations, and multi-lingual solutions for travelers and guests to new destinations. With products including Bebot, the AI concierge, and LEVART travel community, Bespoke Inc. has developed tailor-made AI products for clients including Holiday Inn, Sofitel Hotels & Resorts, Narita International Airport, and has users from over 100 countries.

For media queries, please contact:

Tomo Nagano

press@be-spoke.io

World's 1st AI Powered Station

SOURCE: Bespoke Inc.