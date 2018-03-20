LearnDataVault.com: Data Warehousing Experts will be Featured Presenters at the 5th Annual Data Vault Conference

Bill Inmon, the Father of Data Warehousing and Scott Ambler, the Founder of Agile Modeling, are among the featured speakers at the WWDVC Event that will take Place from May 14-18, 2018 in Stowe, Vermont

STOWE, VT / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2018 / Since its first year, the World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) has consistently been the place to share customer success stories, upcoming technologies, interesting techniques and their innovative usages, automation tools, and strategies in the data warehousing and big data space.

Each year the conference has improved, consistently adding some of the world's best speakers and audiences. This year is no different with the father of data warehousing himself returning to this event to keynote and Scott Ambler returning for a third time.

The 5th annual Data Vault conference will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 14, 2018 at the Stoweflake Resort and Spa in Stowe, Vermont. The event, which will run for five days, is selling out quickly - fewer than half of the 110 seats are currently available.

To learn more about the upcoming WWDVC conference - which is already more than 50 percent sold out - and to register for one of the remaining seats, please visit http://wwdvc.com/tile_registration.





As a spokesperson for the WWDVC noted, there is a major theme emerging this year: Data Vault on Data Lake - this year's theme is driving all kinds of presentations around Business Rules, Virtualization, Data Vault on Hadoop, Schema-on-Read and more.

"The speakers will share customer case studies and practical implementation experience about DV 2.0, as well as information about modeling, methodology and data warehouse architecture," the spokesperson noted.

In addition to the educational and interesting speakers, attendees will have the opportunity to network with other professionals from around the world.

"In between every other speaker session, we squeeze in at least a 15 to 25 minute networking session. This allows you to talk to the vendors, the speakers, and the other attendees in the room."

The US Department of Defense spoke last year about their implementation and will speak again this year presenting the lessons they have learned. This will be a rare treat for the audience as they don't get to hear about this anywhere else.

Analytix DS, DataVault Builder, Talend and WhereScape who are sponsors of the event are also conducting pre-conference free hands-on sessions of their automation offerings on the first two days. Besides them, ScaleFree, Performance G2 and the newly formed Data Vault Users Group also help make this event possible.

There are several new themes at this year's conference; for example, the seminar on Data Vault Agility that examines how agile different company's teams are will definitely be popular with attendees. QA and Automated Testing will also be a featured session at the WWDVC, as is Streaming and Automation.

The experiences will also include crazy shirt day, sponsored dinners and tethered balloon rides, weather permitting.

"While the audience usually includes a broad spectrum all the way from the executives to technical architects and developers, this year there is a special session for people new to the Data Vault," the spokesperson noted.

