Skating Legends Torvill & Dean Add Their Handprints to the Square of Fame in Wembley Park

Today, 20 March 2018, skating legends and Olympic Champions Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean cemented their global celebrity skating status by adding their handprints to Wembley Park's iconic Square of Fame.

The handprints have been commissioned for the duo to commemorate their all-time record of a landmark 130 performances at The SSE Arena, Wembley, more than any other artist to date.

The Square of Fame situated in Arena Square, outside The SSE Arena, Wembley, holds one of the UK's largest collection of handprints from famous artists and performers, all to have played at the legendary venue including Madonna, George Michael, Status Quo and Dolly Parton.

The addition of Torvill & Dean's handprints comes just days before the start of the Dancing On Ice UK tour, at The SSE Arena, Wembley, on which the pair will host in their new role as Head Judges.

The Dancing On Ice UK tour will take place across 20 dates in venues up and down the country, starting in Wembley Park.

Speaking at the event, Jayne Torvill & Christopher Dean, said:

"This is such an honour. We're thrilled to be joining so many iconic artists at the Wembley Park Square of Fame at The SSE Arena, Wembley. The Arena has always held such a special place in our hearts, so can't wait to be back performing here once again for the opening shows of the Dancing On Ice Live UK tour."

James Saunders, Chief Operating Officer of Quintain (behind Wembley Park), said:

"Torvill & Dean are national treasures and we are ecstatic to have added their handprints to the Square of Fame. It is fitting that as Olympic Champions they are starting their tour here in Wembley Park, the host venue used in both 1948 and 2012 Olympics games. Wembley Park is currently undergoing a huge transformation but these handprints in the Square of Fame will serve as an historic reminder of the amazing artists who have visited and performed here."

Adding to this John Drury, VP and General Manager, The SSE Arena, Wembley, added:

"We're delighted to honour Jayne and Chris for a monumental run of shows. Over the years they've probably entertained over a million people here at Wembley - we look forward to the next million!"

