Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2018) - International Battery Metals Ltd. (CSE: IBAT) ("IBAT" or the "Company"), a company that specializes in lithium extraction from oilfield brines, today announces that Selective Adsorption Lithium, Inc. ("SAL") the technology company being acquired by IBAT (see news release March 5, 2018) has filed for patent protection at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its lithium extraction process. This patent application, "Extraction process control methods and apparatuses," will protect directly the extraction process in the United States as SAL prepares to file the application internationally.

"Filing this patent application is a strategic step for IBAT's extraction technology and system development in the United States and in other countries where the technology may be deployed," says John Burba, incoming chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of IBAT. "This filing is the first of many that SAL is working on to protect our third-generation technology as we begin building our intellectual property portfolio and our processing techniques. This work will advance IBAT's competitive leadership in the lithium-extraction arena."

The patent application covers technology developed by John Burba and other lithium extraction experts and protects advancements in oilfield lithium extraction.

This filing will also allow IBAT to file additional patents to protect this technology in Canada and Europe.

About IBAT

IBAT is an advanced technology company focused on lithium brine extraction. The company is in the process of creating and applying intellectual property related to lithium extraction from oilfield brines for petro-lithium extraction projects. IBAT's unique extraction process is environmentally friendly, low cost, and has the potential to produce high-quality, commercial grade lithium at a much faster rate than the current industry standards.

Forward-looking statements

This news release of International Battery Metals, Ltd., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada (the "company") includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. There can be no guarantees with respect to pipeline products that the products will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of regulation and legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company's patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company's Annual Report and the company's other filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) available at the CSE's Internet site (www.thecse.com).