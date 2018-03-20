BAE Systems contributed $982 million to the local economy in New Hampshire in 2017, measured by aggregate employee salaries, subcontracts, and charitable donations. The total impact combines $842.5 million in payroll and benefits to more than 5,400 New Hampshire-based employees; $138.1 million awarded for subcontracts and purchase orders to 251 suppliers in the state, including $86.2 million to 190 small businesses; and $1.4 million in charitable funds to assist various causes in the region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180320005189/en/

2017 Economic Impact in New Hampshire (Graphic: BAE Systems)

Of the $1.4 million in charitable funds, BAE Systems donated $730,000 and company employees donated directly more than $738,000.Included in the company's donations in New Hampshire was $436,000 in financial support to higher education, high schools, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) programs. Additionally, New Hampshire employees volunteered nearly 2,500 hours to organizations that support armed forces and their families, first responders, education, and health.

"We are committed to supporting our local communities and the larger economy in the New Hampshire region and beyond," said Terry Crimmins, president of BAE Systems' Electronic Systems sector, which is based in Nashua. "In 2018, we're poised for growth and remain dedicated to delivering cutting-edge capabilities in areas including electronic warfare, threat management, precision munitions, undersea, space, cyber, and autonomy to keep our warfighters safe."

In 2017, BAE Systems hired more than 1,000 people into the sector in New Hampshire and other locations. To further meet customer needs around world, BAE Systems plans to hire additional employees in 2018, including at its facilities in Lexington and Burlington, Massachusetts. The company currently has more than 600 active job openings in engineering, operations, manufacturing, and other key areas, in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Those interested in applying are encouraged to visit www.baesystems.jobs.

BAE Systems in New Hampshire is part of BAE Systems, Inc., a $10 billion global company headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, with major operations in 38 states. The company, which is a wholly owned United States subsidiary of London-based BAE Systems plc, employs more than 28,000 in the U.S. BAE Systems also holds more than 2,100 U.S. and foreign patents across numerous technology areas and serves multiple market segments, including electronics, maritime and land platforms, and intelligence and support services.

Additional data to be used for regional media pitching

Other key stats/talking points for New Hampshire:

More than 580 job openings

Other key stats/talking points for Massachusetts:

More than 330 employees

More than 320,000 square feet of facility space

Total payroll disbursed was $43 million

$159.6 million awarded for subcontracts and purchase orders to 385 suppliers, including $104 million to 314 small businesses

More than 55 job openings

$50,000 in charitable funds donated directly by BAE Systems; $50,000 Run to Home Base/Mass General

$56,000 charitable funds donated directly by employees

More than 580 volunteer hours

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180320005189/en/

Contacts:

BAE Systems, Inc.

Meghan Locke

Office: +1 603-885-5791

Mobile: + 1 603-318-4750

meghan.locke@baesystems.com

www.baesystems.com/US

@BAESystemsInc