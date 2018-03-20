SD-WAN Market Report Names Aryaka Top Independent Pure Play SD-WAN Market Leader Again in CY Q4 2017

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aryaka (http://www.aryaka.com/) maintained its position as the largest independent pure play SD-WAN provider by market share and revenues, and continued its march to close the gap on VMware in Q4 2017, according to the latest industry report from IHS Markit.

The "IHS Markit's Data Center Network Equipment Quarterly Market Tracker" says Aryaka garnered 17% share of the SD-WAN market in Q4 2017, once again securing the company's lead over legacy networking vendors like Cisco and Riverbed. Aryaka's market share is listed as only 2% less than VMware's.

"[Aryaka's] Customer deployments continue to focus on the replacement of MPLS with several large wins in the US, a large service provider partner in Asia Pacific, and a large service provider partner in EMEA serving the automotive sector," Cliff Grossner, Senior Research Director and Advisor, and Josh Bancroft, Senior Research Analyst, IHS Markit, highlighted in the report. "User experience and security are a key focus for Aryaka's strategy, most notably its partnerships with Zscaler and Radware improving cloud traffic security control and DDoS prevention, respectively."

"Having a laser-like focus on the application performance aspect of SD-WAN enables us to deliver a superior experience for corporate users with their voice, video, and data applications, leading to a rapid growth in our customer base globally," said Gary Sevounts, Chief Marketing Officer at Aryaka Networks. "Aryaka has become the number one SD-WAN for global enterprises with an SLA of 99.99%, Net Promoter Score of 65, and a customer retention rate of 97%."

With more than 800 global enterprise customers, such as Samsung, Emirates Airlines, Skullcandy, Cigna, and Air China, Aryaka is consistently ranked number one among pure play SD-WAN providers in terms of market share and revenues. The company's global SD-WAN has quickly become the only viable MPLS replacement solution for global enterprises requiring alternatives to legacy WAN infrastructures for mission-critical application delivery.

Mostly recently, Aryaka won the "2018 SD-WAN Leadership Award" (http://www.aryaka.com/press/tmc-selects-aryaka-2018-sd-wan-leadership-award/) from TMC and was named a market leader in the "FeaturedCustomers' 2018 SD-WAN Customer Success Report." (http://www.aryaka.com/press/2018-sd-wan-customer-success-report-gives-aryaka-top-customer-score-among-sd-wan-providers/)

About Aryaka

Aryaka is transforming how global enterprises connect sites and users worldwide, and use mission-critical applications to support modern business execution demands. Aryaka's Global SD-WAN combines a purpose-built private network, SD-WAN, optimization and acceleration techniques, connectivity to cloud platforms, and network visibility in a single solution that is delivered as a service.

