Researchers at Stanford University and the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory have provided a new understanding of what happens inside a hybrid perovskite material in the first few trillionths of a second after it's hit with simulated sunlight.Although promising in terms of efficiency and low manufacturing costs, perovskites are still far from widespread adoption, as they remain plagued by durability issues when exposed to mechanical stress, moisture and heat. Meanwhile, the worldwide research race is picking up the pace to remedy the shortcomings. Looking to explain ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...