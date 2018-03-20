Citycon Decided on a Quarterly Distribution

HELSINKI, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ Inside information 20 March 2018 at 15:55 hrs

The Board of Directors of Citycon Oyj has today decided, on the basis of the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting 2018, that a dividend of EUR 0.01 per share be distributed from retained earnings and an equity repayment of EUR 0.0225 per share be distributed from the invested unrestricted equity fund of the company. The dividend and equity repayment will be paid to a shareholder registered in the company's shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date for the dividend and equity repayment 22 March 2018. The dividend and equity repayment will be paid on 29 March 2018.



Following the asset distribution on 29 March 2018, the remaining asset distribution authorisation of Citycon's Board of Directors is EUR 0.0975 per share. The authorisation is valid until the opening of the Annual General Meeting 2019.



Helsinki, 20 March 2018



CITYCON OYJ



