Decisions Taken by Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors' Organising Meeting

HELSINKI, Finland, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At its organising meeting held after the Annual General Meeting Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors made the following decisions:

Chaim Katzman was re-elected Chairman and Bernd Knobloch Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The following Board members were elected to the Board of Directors' Committees:

Audit and Governance CommitteeAriella Zochovitzky (Chairman),Arnold de Haan,Bernd Knobloch,Kirsi Komi, andPer-Anders Ovin

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Chaim Katzman (Chairman),

Arnold de Haan,

Kirsi Komi,

Andrea Orlandi,

Per-Anders Ovin, and

Ariella Zochovitzky

Strategy and Investment CommitteeDavid Lukes (Chairman),Arnold de Haan,Bernd Knobloch,Andrea Orlandi, andOfer Stark

Helsinki, 20 March 2018

CITYCON OYJ

