20.03.2018
PR Newswire

Decisions Taken by Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors' Organising Meeting

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release 20 March 2018 at 15:50 hrs

PR Newswire

HELSINKI, Finland, March 20, 2018

HELSINKI, Finland, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At its organising meeting held after the Annual General Meeting Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors made the following decisions:

Chaim Katzman was re-elected Chairman and Bernd Knobloch Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The following Board members were elected to the Board of Directors' Committees:

Audit and Governance CommitteeAriella Zochovitzky (Chairman),Arnold de Haan,Bernd Knobloch,Kirsi Komi, andPer-Anders Ovin

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Chaim Katzman (Chairman),

Arnold de Haan,

Kirsi Komi,

Andrea Orlandi,

Per-Anders Ovin, and

Ariella Zochovitzky

Strategy and Investment CommitteeDavid Lukes (Chairman),Arnold de Haan,Bernd Knobloch,Andrea Orlandi, andOfer Stark

Helsinki, 20 March 2018

CITYCON OYJ

For further information, please contact:

Marcel Kokkeel, CEO

Tel. +358 40 154 6760

marcel.kokkeel@citycon.com

Citycon Oyj (Nasdaq Helsinki: CTY1S) is a leading owner, developer and manager of urban grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic and Baltic region, managing assets that total almost EUR 5 billion and with market capitalisation of close to EUR 2 billion. For more information about Citycon, please visit www.citycon.com

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa1) and Standard & Poor's (BBB). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/decisions-taken-by-citycon-oyj-s-board-of-directors--organising-meeting,c2476099


© 2018 PR Newswire