Sberbank announces the results of the Supervisory Board meeting as of March 20, 2018 Moscow - March 20, 2018 Sberbank announces the results of the Supervisory Board meeting as of March 20, 2018. Contents of the resolutions adopted by the Supervisory Board of Sberbank: 1) To take into account the information on implementation of retail business development projects at Sberbank including development of the branch network. 2) To take into account the IFRS consolidated financial statements of Sberbank for the year ended and as of 31 December 2017. 3) To include in the list of the Supervisory Board nominees to be elected during Sberbank's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders over performance in 2017 the following nominees proposed by shareholders: - Valery Goreglyad, Bank of Russia Chief Auditor - Nadezhda Ivanova, Advisor to the Governor of the Bank of Russia - Sergey Ignatiev, Advisor to the Governor of the Bank of Russia - Alexey Kudrin, Dean of the Faculty of Liberal Arts and Sciences of St. Petersburg State University - Maxim Oreshkin, Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation - Olga Skorobogatova, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia - Sergey Shvetsov, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia - Herman Gref, CEO, Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank - Esko Tapani Aho, Chairman of the Board of Directors East Office of the Finnish Industries. - Leonid Boguslavskiy, Chairman of the Board of Directors of "Ivi.ru" LLC - Alexander Kuleshov, President of Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology - Vladimir Mau, Rector of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration - Gennady Melikyan, Honored Economist of the Russian Federation - Nadya Wells, independent consultant for investment and corporate governance. To include in the list of the Audit Commission nominees to be elected during Sberbank's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders over performance in 2017 the following nominees proposed by a shareholder: - Natalia Borodina, Deputy Director of the Internal Audit Department of the Bank of Russia - Maria Voloshina, Deputy Chief Accountant, Bank of Russia; Deputy Director of the Accounting Department - Irina Litvinova, Deputy Director of the Internal Audit Department of the Bank of Russia. In accordance with Clause 7 of Article 53 of the Federal Law No. 208-FZ "On Joint-Stock Companies" dated 26/12/1995, to include in the list of the Audit Commission nominees to be elected during Sberbank's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders over performance in 2017 the following nominees proposed by the Supervisory Board: - Alexey Bogatov, Senior Managing Director, Director of the Integrated Risk Management Department, Sberbank - Tatyana Domanskaya, Executive Director, Head of the Section for Interaction with External Control Bodies of the Internal Audit Division, Sberbank - Yulia Isakhanova, Senior Managing Director, Head of the Financial Control Division of the Finance Department, Sberbank - Alexey Minenko, Senior Managing Director, Deputy Chief Accountant, Head of the Accounting and Reporting Division, Accounting and Reporting Department of Sberbank. 4) To convene the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank over performance in 2017 (hereinafter, the AGM). To set 8 June 2018 as the date for holding the AGM. To set 14 May 2018 (close of business) as the date on which the persons entitled to participate in the AGM are determined. To hold the AGM in the form of a meeting (joint presence of shareholders) in the conference hall of Sberbank (hereinafter, the Bank) at the following address: Moscow, 19 Vavilova St. To set the time of the AGM at 10.00 a.m., and the time when registration of persons participating in the AGM starts, at 8.00 a.m. (Moscow time). To determine that persons entitled to participate in the AGM shall be informed of holding it no later than 30 days prior to the date of the AGM by publishing a notice in Rossiyskaya Gazeta, on the website of the Bank (www.sberbank.com), and by delivery of the notice to the Bank's shareholder register holder (hereinafter, JSC STATUS) for further delivery to nominees in accordance with the procedure under the law of the Russian Federation (hereinafter, the Law). To establish the following procedure for providing voting ballots for the persons entitled to participate in the AGM, at least 20 days prior to the AGM: for each person on the register of the Bank's shareholders by ordinary letter, for shareholders who are nominees' customers by providing ballots and wordings of resolutions on the AGM agenda items to JSC STATUS for further delivery to nominees in accordance with the Law. To set the following postal address for sending filled voting ballots by persons entitled to participate in the AGM: Russian Federation,117997, Moscow, 19 Vavilova St. To give the persons entitled to participate in the AGM the opportunity of remote participation in the AGM by filling the electronic voting ballots on the website (www.sberbank.com/shareholder/) including during the AGM. To approve the AGM agenda: 1) On approval of the annual report for 2017 2) On approval of the annual accounting (financial) statements for 2017 3) On profit distribution and payment of dividends for 2017 4) On appointment of an auditing organization 5) On election of members to the Supervisory Board 6) On election of members to the Audit Commission 7) On approval of a related-party transaction 8) On approval of a new version of the Charter 5) To take into account the information about the results of self-assessment of performance of the Supervisory Board of Sberbank and its Committees for 2017 and to approve the Action plan based on its results. To include the information about the results of self-assessment of performance of the Supervisory Board of Sberbank and its Committees for 2017 in the Annual report of Sberbank. 6) To take into account Sberbank's Risk report for 2017. 7) To take into account the interim report on the performance of the Committee for Minority Shareholder Relations of Sberbank, and on the analysis of structure of Sberbank's investors base.

March 20, 2018