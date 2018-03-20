Welsh semiconductor technology firm IQE reported on Tuesday that its adjusted profit before tax rose 18% in 2017 to reach £24.3m when compared to the previous year. The company's profits benefited from a 16% increase up to £154.5m as the company's wafer sales, which made up 99% of revenues in 2017, increased by 21% throughout the year to £152.6m. Furthermore, operating profits derived from wafer sales rose 58% to £24.5m as sales were driven by market facing business unit Photonics which saw ...

