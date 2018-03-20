EnQuest saw its EBITDA fall 36.4% to $303.6m in its most recent trading year, principally due to a 25% drop in revenue to $635.2m amid lower realised prices within the company's hedging programme. However, that was not enough to worry investors on Tuesday morning, as shares began to pick up on the positive news that production at EnQuest's flagship North Sea oil field, Kraken, continued to ramp up with output averaging 38,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first two months of the year. ...

