Shares in Katoro Gold tumbled on Tuesday after the gold exploration and development company announced it is assessing the economic viability of its Imweru Project. The Tanzanian project is currently undergoing an economic feasibility assessment due to preliminary results and new mining legislation and regulation in Tanzania which could cause licencing delays, with the assessment projected to finish at the end of Q2 or the start of Q3. All other ongoing feasibility work at the site has been ...

